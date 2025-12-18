Gould (foot) did not participate in Thursday's practice.

Gould has yet to practice since sustaining a foot injury in the Week 14 loss to the Jaguars. The primary kick and punt returner for the Colts has two more practices to improve his participation level and prove he can suit up for Monday's contest. If the 24-year-old can't go, Ameer Abdullah and Josh Downs will likely continue to handle kick and punt return duties, respectively, for the Colts' primetime matchup against the 49ers.