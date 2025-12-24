Gould (foot) did not participate in Wednesday's walkthrough practice.

Gould has missed the Colts' last two games due to a foot injury he sustained in Week 14 against the Jaguars. He has two more chances to return to practice and give himself a chance to play in Sunday's AFC South rematch against Jacksonville. Ameer Abdullah and Tyler Goodson (ankle) would likely continue to handle return duties on kickoffs and punts if Gould is unable to play Week 17.