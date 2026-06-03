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Colts' Anthony Gould: Fielding punts at OTAs

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Gould (foot) is one of a few players returning punts during the Colts' OTAs, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan reports.

Gould appeared in 11 games in his second season last year, accumulating 647 kick return yards and 57 punt return yards before his campaign was cut short by a foot injury. Indianapolis traded starting receiver Michael Pittman to Pittsburgh back in March and didn't make any major acquisitions at wideout during the offseason, so now that he's healthy again, Gould is positioned well to make the final 53-man roster for 2026.

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