The Colts listed Gould (toe) as a limited participant in Tuesday's walk-through practice.

Indianapolis has now estimated Gould as limited on both of its first two practice reports of Week 11, after he emerged from Sunday's 24-22 win over the Dolphins with the toe injury. His status for Thursday's game against the Texans is muddled for the moment, but Gould could clear up any concern about his availability by turning in a full practice Wednesday. After Indianapolis shipped out two receivers (Keenan Allen and Josh Downs) at the trade deadline, Gould stepped in as the Colts' top option in the slot in Week 10 and finished with two receptions for 28 yards on four targets.