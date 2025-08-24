Colts' Anthony Gould: Looks set as punt returner
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gould had four receptions for 43 yards on six targets in Saturday's preseason win over the Bengals. Gould looks set to be Indy's punt returner, 107.5 FM The Fan Indianapolis reports.
Gould looks set to make the 53-man roster as the No. 6 receiver, but will have most of his value as a punt returner. He had just one reception last season and may not have much of a role on offense.
