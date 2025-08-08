Colts' Anthony Gould: Makes mistakes in preseason opener
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gould had two receptions for 12 yards on four targets in Thursday's preseason loss at Baltimore. He also had a dropped kickoff and two dropped passes, according to James Boyd of The Athletic.
Gould has made a strong impression in training camp and had some nice plays in Thursday's game, but the mistakes probably hurt his chances to have a larger role in the offense.
More News
-
Colts' Anthony Gould: Plays eight games in rookie year•
-
Colts' Anthony Gould: Healthy scratch for Week 4•
-
Colts' Anthony Gould: Minimal role on offense•
-
Colts' Anthony Gould: Four receptions in preseason finale•
-
Colts' Anthony Gould: Gets time with first-team offense•
-
Colts' Anthony Gould: Making push for WR duty•