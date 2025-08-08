default-cbs-image
Gould had two receptions for 12 yards on four targets in Thursday's preseason loss at Baltimore. He also had a dropped kickoff and two dropped passes, according to James Boyd of The Athletic.

Gould has made a strong impression in training camp and had some nice plays in Thursday's game, but the mistakes probably hurt his chances to have a larger role in the offense.

