Gould (knee) did not participate in Wednesday's practice.

Gould sustained a knee injury during the Colts' Week 8 win over the Titans, when he played 10 snaps (three on offense, seven on special teams) and logged 33 yards on two kickoff returns and 42 yards on two punt returns. He'll have two more opportunities to return to practice and avoid an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Steelers, but if he isn't cleared to play, then Ashton Dulin would stand to take on most of the kickoff and punt return responsibilities for the Colts.