Gould secured two of three targets for 48 yards in the Colts' 26-3 loss to the Texans on Thursday.

Gould was the rather unlikely leader in receiving yards for the Colts on the night, with a team-high 31-yard catch playing a big role in getting him there. The 2024 fifth-round pick has seen an expanded role in the wake of the trades of Josh Downs and Keenan Allen, and for as long as Alec Pierce (IR, heel) is sidelined, Gould could function as one of Indianapolis' top downfield threats for either Daniel Jones, Anthony Richardson or Riley Leonard.