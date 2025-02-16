Gould logged caught his lone target for 23 yards while adding 206 kick return yards and 95 punt return yards across eight regular-season games in 2024.

Gould was selected by the Colts in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 142nd overall. He got some reps with the first-team offense during training camp and had an impressive preseason, but he was a healthy scratch from Week 4 to 12 and was mostly used on special teams as a returner when he did play during the regular season. Gould will participate in offseason training programs and look to earn a bigger role for himself on offense for the 2025 campaign.