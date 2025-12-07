Colts' Anthony Gould: Questionable to return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gould (foot) is questionable to return in Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
Gould exited in the second half of Sunday's game against the Jaguars. The 24-year-old had one reception for three yards. While Gould is out, Josh Downs or Ameer Abdullah will likely take over kick return duties.
