default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Gould (foot) is questionable to return in Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

Gould exited in the second half of Sunday's game against the Jaguars. The 24-year-old had one reception for three yards. While Gould is out, Josh Downs or Ameer Abdullah will likely take over kick return duties.

More News