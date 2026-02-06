Gould recorded two receptions for six receiving yards across 11 regular-season games with the Colts in 2025. He also recorded 647 yards on kick returns and 127 yards on punt returns.

Gould missed six games over the course of the season, losing Week 9 and Week 10 to a knee injury before ultimately succumbing to a foot issue that forced him to miss the last four games of the regular season. The second-year receiver logged similar usage to his rookie year, with Week 7 against the Chargers marking a career high in offensive snaps with 38. Heading into year three, it remains to be seen if Gould can maintain his role as a kick and punt returner.