The Colts placed Gould (foot) on injured reserve Saturday.

Gould will miss at least Indianapolis' next four games due to a foot injury he sustained Week 14, and which has kept him out of practice since. As such, his only chance of getting back on the field this season will rely on the Colts making a deep playoff run. Across 11 regular-season appearances in 2025, Gould has secured both of his targets for six yards while compiling 647 yards as a kick returner and 131 yards returning punts.