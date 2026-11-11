Colts coach Shane Steichen said Wednesday that Gould is in line to step into the slot role previously held by Josh Downs, Stephen Holder of ESPN.com reports.

With both Downs and Keenan Allen having been dealt by the Colts on Tuesday, the team will be operating with a re-shaped WR corps going forward. According to the Colts' latest unofficial depth chart, Gould is indeed listed a first-teamer along with Ashton Dulin and Laquon Treadwell. Also expected to have additional opportunities in the coming weeks will be 2026 seventh-rounder Deion Burks, with veteran pass catcher Nick Westbrook-Ikhine in the mix as well after being signed off the practice squad. Though a wait-and-see approach is in order in term's of Gould's fantasy lineup viability, his production beginning this weekend versus Miami is worth tracking by those in deeper PPR formats.