Gould did not participate in Thursday's practice due to an illness.

The illness is a new issue, as the 2024 fifth-rounder did not appear on Wednesday's injury report. It's unclear how severe Gould's illness is, but Friday's injury report will provide clarity on his chances of playing against the Rams on Sunday. Gould has primarily served on special teams and has returned six kickoffs for 181 yards and two punts for four yards through the first three games of the regular season.