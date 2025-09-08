Colts' Anthony Gould: Used as punt returner
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gould was used as Indy's punt returner and played two snaps on special teams, but didn't get any action in Sunday's win over Miami.
Gould begins the season as Indy's punt returner and also one of the team's kick returners. He won't have a role on offense unless there are injuries in the receiving corps.
More News
-
Colts' Anthony Gould: Looks set as punt returner•
-
Colts' Anthony Gould: Makes mistakes in preseason opener•
-
Colts' Anthony Gould: Plays eight games in rookie year•
-
Colts' Anthony Gould: Healthy scratch for Week 4•
-
Colts' Anthony Gould: Minimal role on offense•
-
Colts' Anthony Gould: Four receptions in preseason finale•