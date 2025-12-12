Gould (foot) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Seahawks.

Gould sustained a foot injury in the Week 14 loss to the Jaguars and didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday, so it's no surprise that he won't play Sunday. The second-year pro from Oregon State has operated as Indianapolis' top return man this season, tallying 647 kick-return yards and 131 punt-return yards across 11 appearances. While he's sidelined in Week 15, expect Ameer Abdullah and Josh Downs to handle the Colts' kick and punt return duties, respectively.