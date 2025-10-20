Gould had one reception for three yards on his only target in Sunday's win at the Chargers.

Gould moved into the No. 3 receiver role ahead of Adonai Mitchell with Josh Downs (concussion) and Ashton Dulin (chest) out with injuries. Gould played on 39 of the offense's 60 snaps. Gould will likely move back to playing just special teams as a returner when Downs or Dulin return. However, it's notable he's moved ahead of Mitchell on the depth chart.