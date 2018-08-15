Johnson (back) sat out of Tuesday's practice, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.

Johnson spent most of the 2017 season on the Colts' practice squad, only being lifted for four games and logging two tackles in that span. The 25-year-old will look for a reserve role in 2018, but his chances narrowed when the Colts selected Kemoko Turay (knee) in the second round of this year's draft.

