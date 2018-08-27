Johnson (back) recorded one tackle in Saturday's preseason game against the 49ers.

Johnson had been nursing a back injury for a couple weeks, but he was deemed healthy enough to return to the field Saturday. He played in nearly half of the team's snaps on defense, so it looks like Johnson is back to 100 percent.

