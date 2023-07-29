Richardson took first-team reps to begin the Colts' 11-on-11 sessions Saturday before he was switched out with Garner Minshew, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Richardson got his first crack at working with the Colts' starting offense Friday after the veteran Minshew handled all of these snaps to begin training camp Wednesday. While the 2023 No. 4 overall pick still saw first-team reps Saturday, the two quarterbacks ultimately split starting snaps, which is in line with the rotation approach that coach Shane Steichen previously said the team would employ. It will be worth monitoring how much playing time Richardson and Minshew get with the first-team offense throughout training camp as well as the team's three preseason games.