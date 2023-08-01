Richardson, who recently underwent a nasal septum procedure, returned to practice Tuesday, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Richardson missed Monday's session but was back out there Tuesday. He handled first-team QB reps, which he continues to split in an ongoing rotation with veteran Gardner Minshew. The report also indicated that the rookie first-rounder currently checks in at around 250 pounds, up from his NFL Combine mark of 244 pounds. "That's just my body, muscle mass growing," noted Richardson, who turned 21 in May.