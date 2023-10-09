Richardson (shoulder) has received an initial injury diagnosis of a Grade 3 AC joint sprain, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Richardson is scheduled for an MRI on Monday morning to confirm the severity of his injury, but a Grade 3 sprain would likely carry a recovery timetable of a month or more. Rapoport reports that the rookie signal-caller could be headed for a stint on IR, as a result. Richardson suffered the injury during Sunday's win over the Titans, in which he was replaced by Garner Minshew after completing nine of 12 passing attempts for 98 yards and rushing twice for five yards. If Richardson's injury will indeed require a stay on IR, the Colts will need turn to Minshew under center for a significant period, beginning Week 6 versus Jacksonville.