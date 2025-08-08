Coach Shane Steichen said after Thursday's preseason loss at Baltimore that Richardson is "day-to-day" due to the right pinky finger he dislocated during the contest, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Per Garafolo, Steichen acknowledged that his plan for Richardson and Daniel Jones in their ongoing quarterback competition may need to be reconsidered, as Richardson started but received far less playing time than anticipated due to the big hit he took from Baltimore defender David Ojabo in the first quarter. Jones is slated to start Indianapolis' next preseason game Saturday, Aug. 13 against the Packers, but if Richardson isn't cleared for action then, rookie sixth-round pick Riley Leonard and perhaps even Jason Bean may see more snaps than expected.