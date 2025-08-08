Coach Shane Steichen told Larra Overton of the Colts' official site that Richardson sustained a dislocated finger on his right hand during Thursday's preseason contest at Baltimore and doesn't have a timetable for his return, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Richardson and Daniel Jones have been embroiled in a QB competition since the start of the offseason program, but Richardson got the first chance to lead the Colts offense this preseason. Unfortunately for Richardson, he took a big hit from Ravens defender David Ojabo in the first quarter, exited the game and was ruled out not long afterward. Considering his injury history as a pro, it's unclear when Richardson may be cleared for on-field work, let along game action.