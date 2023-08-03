Richardson is taking "practically all the first-team reps" at Thursday's practice, Stephen Holder of ESPN.com reports.

After alternating days with Gardner Minshew at the start of training camp, Richardson has dominated first-team reps in consecutive practices (Tuesday/Thursday) since missing Monday's session to recover from a procedure on his nasal septum. While this doesn't mean he's the Week 1 starter, it can only help to get more work with the guys who will be blocking for him and catching his passes if the Colts decide to enter the season with the rookie under center.