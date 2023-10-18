The Colts announced Wednesday that Richardson will require season-ending surgery to address a Grade 3 AC joint sprain in his right shoulder.

Richardson was placed on injured reserve Oct. 11 after sustaining the injury to his throwing shoulder in the first half of the Colts' Week 5 win over the Titans. Colts owner Jim Irsay had hinted Monday that Richardson would most likely be shut down for the season, and now that he's confirmed to be headed for surgery, the quarterback's rookie campaign will officially come to an end. With Richardson unavailable moving forward, Gardner Minshew will continue as the team's starting signal-caller, backed up by Sam Ehlinger. Though the Colts anticipate Richardson making a full recovery from surgery in advance of the 2024 season, it's fair to wonder whether the team may look to scale back his rushing load to some degree moving forward in an attempt to preserve his health.