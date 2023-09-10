Richardson relayed following Sunday's 31-21 loss to the Jaguars that he bruised his left knee late in the contest, but will be fine, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Gardner Minshew closed out the game at QB for the Colts, and while Richardson's Week 2 status doesn't appear to be in any danger, it remains to be seen if his practice participation is impacted at all. Prior to giving way to Minshew (who logged two passing attempts), Richardson completed 24 of his 37 passes for 223 yards, a TD and a pick, to go along with 10 carries for 40 yards and a rushing score. The Colts face 0-1 Houston on the road next Sunday.