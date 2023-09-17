Richardson is being evaluated for a possible concussion during Sunday's game against the Texans, Stephen Holder of ESPN.com reports.
Prior to being forced out of the contest, Richardson completed six of his 10 passes for 56 yards and ran three times for 35 yards with a pair of rushing TDs. In his absence, Gardner Minshew is in at QB for the Colts.
More News
-
Colts' Anthony Richardson: Won't return Sunday•
-
Colts' Anthony Richardson: Not on injury report•
-
Colts' Anthony Richardson: Downplays knee bruise•
-
Colts' Anthony Richardson: Completes six of 17 passes•
-
Colts' Anthony Richardson: Will start Thursday night•
-
Colts' Anthony Richardson: Set to start preseason finale•