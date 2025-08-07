default-cbs-image
Richardson left Thursday's preseason game at Baltimore in the first quarter after taking a hard hit on a sack and was replaced by Daniel Jones, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Richardson started the game and led the Colts to a field goal on his first drive. He was hit hard in the upper body on a sack and left on his own power.

