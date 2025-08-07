Colts' Anthony Richardson: Exits early after hard hit
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Richardson left Thursday's preseason game at Baltimore in the first quarter after taking a hard hit on a sack and was replaced by Daniel Jones, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Richardson started the game and led the Colts to a field goal on his first drive. He was hit hard in the upper body on a sack and left on his own power.
More News
-
Colts' Anthony Richardson: Injures finger, won't return•
-
Colts' Anthony Richardson: Starting preseason opener•
-
Colts' Anthony Richardson: Set to play in preseason opener•
-
Colts' Anthony Richardson: QB competition remains close•
-
Colts' Anthony Richardson: Off to slow start at camp•
-
Colts' Anthony Richardson: Shares first-team snaps with Jones•