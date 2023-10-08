Richardson left Sunday's game against the Titans with a right shoulder injury and is questionable to return, Stephen Holder of ESPN.com reports.

Per James Boyd of The Athletic, Richardson couldn't lift his right arm as he headed to the locker room. Prior to his departure from the contest, Richardson had completed nine of 12 passing attempts for 98 yards and carried twice for five yards. In his absence, Gardner Minshew has taken over at quarterback for the Colts.