Richardson (shoulder), who was officially placed on injured reserve Wednesday, is expected to miss four-to-eight weeks and may require surgery, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Colts could be without Richardson until as late as early December, depending on whether the rookie first-round pick ultimately requires surgery to address his right AC joint injury, and the pace of his rehab. The team at least has a backup in the form of Gardner Minshew capable of stabilizing the offense for an extended period, but the longer the stretch of his rookie campaign Richardson is forced to spend on IR, the more his development could be impacted. The earliest possible date Richardson can return will be Week 10 against the Patriots, after which Indianapolis will benefit from a bye.