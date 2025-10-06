Richardson was 1-for-2 passing for nine yards, catching his own pass when deflected by the defensive line, in Sunday's win over Las Vegas. He played seven snaps late in the blowout victory.

Richardson has been relegated to a true backup with Daniel Jones playing well as the starter. There was some thought early in the season that Richardson could be used on short-yardage and goal-line plays, but Jones has been strong in those situations as well.