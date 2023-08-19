Richardson's teammate Gardner Minshew drew the start at QB for the Colts in Saturday's preseason game against the Bears, Nate Atkins of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Per Atkins, Minshew and the team's second-team offense opened up the contest, with Sam Ehlinger presumably up next for the team's QB reps versus Chicago. Earlier this week, Richardson was named the Colts' Week 1 starter, so it's possible that the 2023 first-rounder won't see game action again until then.