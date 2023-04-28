The Colts selected Richardson in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, fourth overall.

Richardson is raw as a passer and has mechanical work ahead to improve his accuracy, but the Florida product will only turn 21 in May and is not unusually raw for a player his age. If Richardson can make improvements to his skill set then the results could be uniquely explosive, because athletes of his caliber just do not happen very often. At 6-foot-4, 244 pounds Richardson is massive for a quarterback, yet his 4.43-second 40-yard dash indicates speed that would make most wide receivers jealous. Richardson only completed 53.8 percent of his passes in 2022 and his nine interceptions were too much for just 327 attempts, but even if Richardson never improves as a passer he should prove a top-two rushing threat at quarterback. It's not clear whether Richardson might start over veteran Gardner Minshew in Week 1, but the Colts will presumably give Richardson a chance to compete for the opportunity.