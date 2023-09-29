Coach Shane Steichen relayed Friday that Richardson has cleared the NFL's concussion protocol and will start Sunday's game against the Rams, JJ Stankevitz of the Colts' official site reports.

Richardson has been practicing fully this week, and now that the QB has gained medical clearance, he'll return to action after missing his team's Week 3 win over the Ravens. As a result, Gardner Minshew will return to backup duties, while the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft will look to lead to the 2-1 Colts to a third straight victory this weekend.