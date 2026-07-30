Colts' Anthony Richardson: In battle for No. 2 role

Richardson is in a competition for the backup quarterback role in Indianapolis ahead of the 2026 campaign, JJ Stankevitz of the Colts' official website reports.

Richardson is competing with second-year pro Riley Leonard for the No. 2 role behind starter Daniel Jones. Richardson and Leonard are reportedly "neck and neck right now," according to offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter. Both quarterbacks are expected to continue to rotate reps between the second-team and third-team offenses, and general manager Chris Ballard said Tuesday that it is his intent to carry Jones, Richardson and Leonard on the Colts' roster when it is cut to 53 players on Aug. 30.