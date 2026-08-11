Colts' Anthony Richardson: In line to start preseason opener

Richardson will start Thursday's preseason opener against the Patriots, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Per Boyd, Richardson will start off the first half of the contest, while fellow QB Riley Leonard will start the second half. Then in the team's second preseason tilt, Aug. 22 against the Falcons, that arrangement will be reversed. The two signal callers remain in contention to serve as Daniel Jones' top backup this coming season, and will have their chance to make their cases for slotting on that front in the coming weeks, with Jones not slated to play in the preseason.