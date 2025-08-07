Richardson suffered a right finger injury during Thursday's preseason game at Baltimore and won't return, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Richardson was on the receiving end of a big hit from Ravens defender David Ojabo and went to the sideline immediately. He then was seen attempting to grip a football before the Colts made a ruling on his status. Daniel Jones entered the contest in place of Richardson, who was getting the first start in the job battle between the two this preseason.