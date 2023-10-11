The Colts have officially placed Richardson (shoulder) on injured reserve.
With the move, Richardson will miss at least the next four games, which means that the soonest that he can return to action is Week 10 against the Patriots. In the meantime, Gardner Minshew is slated to start at QB for the Colts.
