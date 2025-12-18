Richardson (orbital) was a limited practice participant Thursday.

After the Colts officially opened his 21-day evaluation window Thursday, Richardson took part in practice for the first time since sustaining a fractured orbital bone in his right eye Oct. 12 while working out on the field prior to a game. Prior to Thursday's session, head coach Shane Steichen noted that Richardson still had some vision limitations in his right eye, prompting the Colts to rule the third-year quarterback out for Monday's game against the 49ers. For his part, Richardson told Stephen Holder of ESPN.com that he feels mostly back to normal, but the Colts aren't yet ready to commit to him being activated from injured reserve this season until he's evaluated more extensively in practice. The Colts will turn to Philip Rivers to make a second straight start in Week 16, but Richardson could be an option to unseat Rivers for the top job or Riley Leonard for No. 2 duties at some point over the final two games of the regular season.