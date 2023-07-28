After working behind Gardner Minshew during the first day of training camp, Richardson handled first-team QB reps at Friday's practice, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Coach Shane Steichen previously indicated that he plans to employ a rotation in terms of the team's QB reps during camp, so it's not a surprise to see the rookie work with the first-team Friday, with Minshew working behind him. Richardson, who the Colts took fourth overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, is destined to become the team's starter at some point, but it remains to be seen if he draws the assignment over his veteran counterpart in the team's regular-season opener.