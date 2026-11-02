Richardson entered the Colts' 42-7 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday for an ineffective Daniel Jones with 11:45 remaining and completed both his pass attempts for eight yards while rushing twice for four yards.

As his final line indicates, Richardson did little in mop-up duty, but James Boyd of The Athletic reports that head coach Shane Steichen has pledged a top-to-bottom evaluation ahead of a Week 9 home matchup against the Cowboys next Sunday. With Indianapolis at 2-6 and both Jonathan Taylor and Josh Downs reportedly on the trade block, Steichen may ultimately conclude there's little to lose in giving Richardson, a 2023 fourth overall pick, another run at the starting job he's struggled in previously.