Richardson (finger) could return to practice as soon as Saturday, Stephen Holder of ESPN reports.

Richardson sustained a dislocated right pinkie finger during Thursday night's preseason opener, but Holder notes that the Colts medical staff was able to pop the joint back into place and the QB began testing his ability to grip a football in the hope of returning to the contest. With Richardson's subsequent X-rays having come up negative, it looks he has a chance to practice Saturday, a scenario that would allow him to continue competing with fellow signal caller Daniel Jones for the team's Week 1 starting assignment.