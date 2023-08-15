Colts head coach Shane Steichen announced Tuesday that Richardson will open the regular season as the team's starting quarterback.

Richardson will carry his preseason starting duties into Week 1, relegating Gardner Minshew, a capable veteran, to backup and mentorship duties. Adapting to the NFL may not happen immediately for Richardson, but his elite athleticism and multidimensional skillset could translate for fantasy purposes without much delay. In his first preseason start against the Bills, Richardson completed seven of 12 pass attempts for 67 yards and rushed twice for seven yards, with no touchdowns and one interception. The No. 4 overall pick will likely get another chance to showcase his talents in Saturday's exhibition match against the Bears.