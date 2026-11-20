Head coach Shane Steichen announced Friday that Richardson will be the Colts' starting quarterback moving forward after the team waived Daniel Jones.

Richardson made a cameo in Thursday's 26-3 loss at Houston, taking over for Jones for Indianapolis' final possession, but the former logged just a two-yard carry and two incompletions before the Texans ate up the final 6:50 of the contest. A 2023 first-round pick, Richardson himself hasn't started since Week 16 of the 2024 campaign, making just four brief appearances the past two seasons combined, but he'll have a chance to boost his value (or not) in the final year of his rookie contract.