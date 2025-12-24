Colts' Anthony Richardson: Not coming off IR this week
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coach Shane Steichen noted Wednesday that Richardson (orbital) won't be activated from IR ahead of Sunday's game against the Jaguars, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.
Steichen previously confirmed that Philip Rivers will draw the start at QB for the 8-7 Colts on Sunday. With Richardson not slated to come off IR in advance of Week 17 action, Riley Leonard will continue to back up Philip Rivers this weekend.
