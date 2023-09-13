Richardson (knee) isn't listed on Wednesday's injury report.

Richardson came out of the game for the final three offensive plays of the Colts' 31-21 Week 1 loss to Jacksonville, but both the quarterback and coach Shane Steichen downplayed the injury after the game. The rookie's omission from the injury report confirms that Richardson is healthy heading into Sunday's game in Houston, during which the mobile quarterback will look to pick up the first win of his NFL career after throwing one touchdown and rushing for another in his debut.