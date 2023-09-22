Richardson (concussion) isn't practicing Friday, Stephen Holder of ESPN.com reports.
We'll await official confirmation of both Richardson's practice level as well as his Week 3 injury status, but at this stage it looks like the QB is trending toward not being available Sunday against the Ravens. If that's the case, Gardner Minshew would be in line to start in his place versus Baltimore.
More News
-
Colts' Anthony Richardson: Slated to miss practice•
-
Colts' Anthony Richardson: Won't practice Wednesday•
-
Colts' Anthony Richardson: Won't return Sunday•
-
Colts' Anthony Richardson: Evaluated for concussion Sunday•
-
Colts' Anthony Richardson: Not on injury report•
-
Colts' Anthony Richardson: Downplays knee bruise•