Colts' Anthony Richardson: On track to practice Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Richardson (finger) plans to practice Saturday, Stephen Holder of ESPN reports.
During Thursday's preseason opener, the QB sustained a dislocated right pinkie, but following the Colts' scheduled day off Friday, Richardson is poised to practice Saturday. It remains to be seen if Richardson handles a full workload during the session, but prior to his finger issue, he had been sharing reps pretty evenly with Daniel Jones in a signal-caller competition that may not be settled until after the preseason, per coach Shane Steichen.
