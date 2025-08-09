Richardson (finger) plans to practice Saturday, Stephen Holder of ESPN reports.

During Thursday's preseason opener, the QB sustained a dislocated right pinkie, but following the Colts' scheduled day off Friday, Richardson is poised to practice Saturday. It remains to be seen if Richardson handles a full workload during the session, but prior to his finger issue, he had been sharing reps pretty evenly with Daniel Jones in a signal-caller competition that may not be settled until after the preseason, per coach Shane Steichen.