Richardson completed seven of 11 passes for 131 yards with one touchdown and one interception and added nine carries for 70 yards and another score in the Colts' 38-30 win over the Titans on Sunday.

The erratic second-year signal-caller wasn't asked to do much Sunday, with Jonathan Taylor shouldering the bulk of the load on offense via a 218-yard, three-touchdown performance. However, Richardson managed to make good use of his sparse opportunities as a passer, connecting with Josh Downs for his one touchdown pass and averaging 11.9 yards per attempt. Richardson also provided his usual superior production on the ground, setting a new career high in rushing yardage and scoring his sixth rushing TD of the campaign on a five-yard run early in the second quarter. Richardson's passing production is going to remain volatile from game to game, but he'll have another favorable matchup in a Week 17 road clash with the Giants.